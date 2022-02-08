SHERIDAN — Disagreements continued between Sheridan County School District 2 officials and members of the public at Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting. While the board took only a 15-minute recess during public comment, one male was dismissed and escorted out by a Sheridan Police Department officer after not complying with requests from board Chair Sue Wilson.
At the beginning of public comment, Wilson recited guidance regarding what could be discussed during speakers’ three-minute allotments. Speaking about whether the district is following the state constitution, personnel matters and criticism, ridicule, name calling, inappropriate language, threats, loud clapping and loud noises were all prohibited during public comment Feb. 7.
“We do not talk about personnel unless it’s favorable things. We always like to hear those. That’s a personnel matter, which we are not allowed to speak about in public,” Wilson said.
“You will refrain from making comments of personal nature that reflect upon the character or content of a trustee, a school employee or other speakers.
“Remember this is a civil meeting,” she said.
People signing up for public comment had to comply with the additional language presented on the sign-up sheet Monday, which read, “Due to ongoing litigation we will not hear audience comments on mask mandates, vaccinations, or comments regarding whether or not the district is following the constitution. Thank you for understanding.”
Wilson interrupted Harry Pollock, the third speaker during public comment, after he mentioned Superintendent Scott Stults’ name in regard to Stults’ comments at the Jan. 10 meeting.
“We need to set the record straight from the board meeting on Jan. 10 this year regarding Superintendent Stults rebutting parents declaration that the board and superintendent have violated our rights under Article I, Section 38A of the Wyoming Constitution, and that Article I, Section 38C gave him the authority to do so,” Pollock said.
Pollock denied his comment concerned personnel, but Wilson reiterated he mentioned Stults and cited SCSD2 policy GBJ, which outlines personnel records and files and also cites Wyoming Statute 16-4-201.
District policy BEDH — participation at board meetings — established in 2006 and reviewed in January 2020 notes “personnel matters are not appropriate topics to be discussed at regular board meetings,” and “the board chairperson will maintain the prerogative to discontinue a presentation which violates any of the public participation guidelines.”
Pollock said he would remove Stults’ name from his comments, but Wilson said his time was up and dismissed him from the meeting. After dismissing Pollock, board members recessed for 15 minutes, with Trustee Shane Rader providing the lone dissenting vote. Pollock left the meeting followed by SPD Sgt. Kelly Waugh.
The board reconvened 15 minutes later and continued public comment with the final community member signed up for a three-minute slot, then continued with the meeting as set by the agenda.
At least two of the individuals speaking during public comment mentioned upcoming litigation they planned to file against the district for violating personal rights and freedoms. Current litigation in 4th Judicial District Court regarding mask requirements remains stagnant, while a U.S. District Court lawsuit continues with the multiple parties involved working to release their names from the suit, including Sheridan Police Department and Sheridan County School District 2.
Stults told The Sheridan Press Tuesday morning he, his staff and the board would continue working with community members and focusing on providing the best education for the students of Sheridan County possible.