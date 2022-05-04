SHERIDAN — The Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan Bicycle Company will soon kick off its 2022 Discovery Session series.
Beginning May 7, participants will experience serene views and spring splendor on the Gravel Ride Discovery Session. Those planning to attend should meet at the Big Horn Y at 10 a.m.
The next ride will focus on first-time and beginning riders learning the basics on The Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park. With smooth features and little elevation and grade, The Green Room is a perfect place to get off the pavement and discover the thrill of riding natural surface. This ride is scheduled for May 17 at 6 p.m. Youth are encouraged to attend.
For the third ride, participants will visit the popular Hidden Hoot Trail, conveniently located on the edge Sheridan. This Mountain Bike Discovery Session will take place June 14. Meet at Black Tooth Park at 6 p.m.
For the final ride, attendees will move up the mountain to explore the Red Grade Trails. This Mountain Bike Discovery Session will take place June 28. Please meet at Base Trailhead at 6 p.m.
At these Discovery Sessions, participants will learn from local experts who will teach tips and tricks to discover lifelong fun to use to ride anywhere. All ages are welcome with groups for all skill levels. Each session is free to attend. Helmets required.
Download maps for all the community trails and SCLT’s Gravel Ride Guide at sheridanclt.org.