SHERIDAN — If your non-emergent phone call to Sheridan County Dispatch hasn't worked recently, you might not be alone.
Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska notified news media Wednesday morning local phone service upgrades "have caused some interruption in our non-emergency lines at our communications center."
Technicians are working on the issue now and hope to have services restored in the near future, and if you need any non-emergent first responder service — police, fire, emergency medical services — try the non-emergency line at 307-672-2413, and if no contact is made, use 911.
"As always, all emergency calls should go through our 911 system," Koltiska said. "Thank you for your patience."