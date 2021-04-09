SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn said Thursday the court would begin transitioning to primarily in-person hearings by May 3.
Fenn conducted a hearing with Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett, Sheridan County Public Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter, representatives from the Public Defender Office and others Thursday morning as local COVID-19 case numbers continue to remain low.
Hunter noted the hospital has not had an in-patient case of COVID for a couple of months, case numbers in the community have fallen drastically and more than 10,000 people have been vaccinated.
“We actually have more vaccine than demand now,” Hunter said.
Fenn noted masks have proven to be a “lightning rod” issue throughout the pandemic, and asked Hunter whether they are still necessary moving forward with in-person court proceedings.
While the public health officer said he would not stand in the way of organizations wishing to continue mandatory mask policies, he added social distancing is likely an adequate protection now.
Fenn also asked Hunter’s opinion on whether the court needs to separate those who have been vaccinated from those who haven’t. Or, likewise, whether those choosing to mask should be separated from those who don’t.
“You can really go down some rabbit holes if you want to,” Hunter said. “But, I think we’re coming to a point where it’s an individual choice when it comes to vaccinations. If you can maintain distance, I think that’s acceptable.”
Other precautions — such as providing witnesses with their own evidence binder to avoid attorneys’ need to approach witnesses — will also fall by the wayside.
One precaution that will likely remain in place, at least for now, is the separation of jury pools into two different groups. Before the pandemic, the courtroom would be full of approximately 50 jurors for the process. During the pandemic, that group has been split into two, adding at least a half-day to the time needed to conduct a jury trial, but Hunter said it is a reasonable precaution to allow for social distancing.
Participants in Thursday’s hearing also discussed the convenience achieved by conducting hearings via video or teleconferencing. The public defenders, in particular, noted the time saved by the practice that began as a necessity during the pandemic.
“I’ve been able to manage here with the limited staff and attorney resources, probably exclusively, because most of our proceedings have been via Teams,” said Anna Malmberg, a public defender.
While participating attorneys indicated they enjoyed the convenience of some video or teleconferencing hearings, Fenn said he has been reluctant in the past due to technology concerns. He also expressed concern that conducting hearings where defendants and participants can call in from anywhere — for example, from their cars or from their homes in their pajamas — lessens the overall dignity and respectability of the court. He noted an increase in some disrespectful behavior or conduct observed during the pandemic.
“They don’t have the same respect for it as they do in court,” Fenn said. “They will say and do things over the phone they never would in court.”
While Fenn issued no specific directives, he did indicate he would again default to in-person hearings beginning in May. Later, he added, he may consider allowing some types of hearings to occur virtually.