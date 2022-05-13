SHERIDAN — Two very different students are pursuing visual arts certificates at Sheridan College, showing how one of Wyoming’s premier community colleges provides an individualized, high quality education.
Kate Emond is a nontraditional student who will graduate with an associate degree in engineering technology this spring.
Rachel Anderson is also one of the first students to participate in the new visual arts certificate program at Sheridan College.
“I was watching her switch between her engineer brain and her artist brain feeding off of each other,” Rachel Anderson, an interdisciplinary artist and instructor of Sheridan College, said. “Watching her figure things out, I recommended that she add the visual arts certificate to her degree.”
Emond, a mother of three who works full time at Kennon Products as an engineering aid, said she selected Sheridan College for its flexibility and accessibility after receiving a Wyoming Works grant for continued education.
The engineering aid designs high-tech military products at Kennon which take a skilled design eye. From her experience she has seen a disconnect translating designs on computers and into the production line.
“Art and engineering go hand-in-hand,” Emond said. “I’m learning to weave, and you have to do calculations to figure out how much yarn you need. Engineering wise, you have to know the stretch of the fabric, and the shrinkage. That can be put into formulas in your computer, but when you actually work with the material so many variables come into play.”
Sheridan College is small enough that Emond has been able to communicate with her engineering and art professors to create a customized education. Combining art and engineering has allowed Kate to begin to account for those variables.
“They have been able to fit me into classes that best guide me,” Edmond said. “Tailoring my degree, mid-degree, was huge.”
The visual arts certificate provides the opportunity for students to immerse themselves into the world of studio art.
It can provide a path to K-12 art certification, other advanced degrees or can stand alone for the student wishing to diversify, practice and experience various art techniques.
Anderson said the visual arts certificate program is in its first year, and students who are not necessarily art majors can use it as a stepping stone to work inside exceptional facilities on campus with Sheridan College’s talented faculty.
“We are able to let them come in for that kind of intense focus most people don’t get until they are in graduate school,” Anderson said.
Anderson also teaches theater craft, where she first got to know Erick McConnon, a second year student who will graduate with an associate degree in theater and dance with an emphasis on theater this fall.
McConnon grew up in Montana with his mom and sister, learning early on to be a hard worker. He helped care for his sister, who is autistic, and also helped his grandfather ranch in rural Biddle, Montana. He also joined speech and debate and ultimately earned a part in the school play in his sophomore year which is where he found his passion.
Erick would continue his education at Sheridan College, where he realized he most enjoyed the technical aspect of theater, which led him to adding the visual arts certificate program to his coursework.
“The program has enabled him to pursue technical theater even though we don’t have a technical theater program,” Anderson said. “It is allowing him to gain that basic understanding of art and design. We realized how much exposure he needs to different building processes and materials for that technical aspect of theater.”
Students like McConnon and Emond will graduate being able to hold their own with those who have higher-level degrees and training because of access to facilities and instructors that are on par with four year institutions, Anderson said.
“Buts much as I would like to brag about what a great program we have, and what great teachers we are, it comes down to, when people are given opportunities, they really just go after it,” Anderson said. “What makes Kate and Erick both exceptional is that they are both determined to get as much as they can out of Sheridan College.”