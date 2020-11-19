SHERIDAN — "What level are we going to take to actually enforce it?" Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Director Cameron Duff posed to his board of directors.
The question lingers for business owners and government building overseers after a health order requiring masks in government buildings and businesses went into effect Wednesday.
Fulmer Library board members defaulted to Duff's plan. He posted signs noting the mask requirement and will ensure staff wears masks. Beyond that, he wasn't sure whether to call law enforcement or not for anyone not complying with the order.
Duff told staff not to get into confrontations over the mask order.
"I've spoken with the county, and they said the same," Duff said. "Do the best you can but don't get into confrontation that puts the staff at risk of some sort of altercation."
In addition to those refusing to wear masks potentially causing issues, Duff said certain patrons wearing masks may also become upset if others are not wearing masks and following the order.
"That's what I've done this far, but I'm really struggling with the idea of what to do with enforcement," Duff said, noting he doesn't think it's a viable option to call law enforcement every time someone comes in without wearing a face covering.
Board chair Shannon Anderson said she's been researching Teton County's actions regarding the mask order that was approved for Teton County last summer. Anderson offered that library staff could instead take note of how many were and were not complying with the order upon entering the library building.
Altercations goes more into the patron code of conduct, Anderson said, and suggested referring to that if issues arise.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett clarified the order regarding liability of businesses Wednesday afternoon, noting no business is liable for customer actions at all in any case and is not contingent upon them encouraging customers to wear masks. Employers are responsible for employees but not customers, she said.