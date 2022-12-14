SHERIDAN — Doc Talk at The Hub this month will include a audiology round table.
From 10-11 a.m. Thursday, attendees will meet the Sheridan Memorial Hospital audiology staff as well as other community hearing care professionals for round table presentations.
Topics will include hearing loss, over the counter hearing aids, large room amplification systems and audiology services at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
No registration is required to attend, as it is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring questions.
The event will be held in the community room at The Hub, located at 211 Smith St.