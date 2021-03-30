SHERIDAN — While a work-life balance for many in the medical profession has improved over the years, physicians still typically work more than the average 40-hour work week.
According to the American Medical Association, overall, 62% of physicians work between 40 and 60 hours per week, with 20% of those aged 40 to 69 working somewhere between 60 and 80 hours per week.
Despite that dedication to work, many local physicians find time to volunteer and contribute to the community outside the walls of the hospital.
For example, Dr. Chris Prior, an internal medicine physician at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, has spent much of his time over the last seven years volunteering with youth soccer programs. Most recently, he and his daughter have worked to start the TOP Soccer program, which offers programs to children with mental and physical disabilities.
He hopes to showcase the program at the annual Bighorn Mountain Cup soccer tournament over Mother’s Day weekend.
“I really think this is more of a family event and during all of the coaching I’ve done, it’s great to be on a team and really foster that team concept,” Prior said.
“It’s not as much about wins and losses, but more about being a family,” the physician continued. “…Some people think you need a medal at the end, but here it’s more about hugs and celebrating the achievements you do have. You play for a person to feel good about themselves and to celebrate them doing something they haven’t done before.”
Prior said he appreciates the opportunity to give back to the community. Beyond soccer, he’s also helped foster a lacrosse program, works closely with veterans and participates in 4-H with his family.
“Family is very important and here in a small town we can celebrate those families — no matter how you define that,” Prior said. “Whether it’s the people in your household or organizations you’re involved in, we get to celebrate that.”
Prior isn’t the only physician who finds time outside of work to give back to the community. Several physicians work with nursing homes as medical directors — including Dr. Laura Ferries, Dr. Ian Hunter, Dr. David Walker, Dr. Jason Ackerman and Dr. Kristopher Schamber.
Schamber also works with the Sheridan Health Center, a clinic that serves under and uninsured individuals. Many of the center’s patients deal with chronic illnesses and the clinic’s executive director, Wendy Ongaro, has said many times how grateful she is to work with such giving physicians in the community.
Hunter has served as county health officer, one of the most prominent extracurricular positions over the last year. While the position is paid, it has absorbed much more time than it would have in a year without the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunter has been on the front lines in establishing COVID-19 protocols across the community and coordinating with entities for the safe continuation of things like in-person schooling, events and activities. He has faced criticism and, at times, shouldered the burden of people’s frustration with health orders put in place to deal with the pandemic.
As Sheridan County started receiving doses of COVID-19 vaccines, he expressed relief and hope.
“I’m so sick of masks and social distancing,” Hunter said earlier this year. “I know I, like so many, just want to resume life.”
No matter the sometimes long work hours physicians face, many in Sheridan County take time outside their regular work hours to serve the community in additional capacities.