SHERIDAN — U.S. Department of Defense forces are conducting training involving aviation assets in the Sheridan area June 18-25. The training exercise has been fully coordinated with local government and law enforcement officials.
Visitors to the Bighorn National Forest may see or hear helicopter operations during day and night hours.
This training is to build readiness and reinforce DOD partnerships with local first responders and is not in response to any real-world event. Extensive safety precautions are in place to protect the service members and local citizens and to limit inconvenience to the communities.
For your safety and that of the service members, please do not attempt to visit the site of operations.
For further information, please contact the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office at 931-432-6005.