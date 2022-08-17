SHERIDAN — Voters elected Levi Dominguez as the next Sheridan County sheriff in the 2022 primary election Tuesday. The current Sheridan County undersheriff, Dominguez beat out sheriff’s deputy Brandon Masters, firefighter Zach McLain and businessman and former mayor Roger Miller.

After votes were tallied Tuesday night, Dominguez earned the office with 5,670 votes, or 53% of the total votes cast in the race. Meanwhile, Brandon Masters received 2,274 votes, Zach McLain 1,158 votes and Roger Miller 1,495 votes, comprising 21%, 11% and 14% of the votes cast in the race, respectively. There were eight Republican write-in votes. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

