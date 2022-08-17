SHERIDAN — Voters elected Levi Dominguez as the next Sheridan County sheriff in the 2022 primary election Tuesday. The current Sheridan County undersheriff, Dominguez beat out sheriff’s deputy Brandon Masters, firefighter Zach McLain and businessman and former mayor Roger Miller.
After votes were tallied Tuesday night, Dominguez earned the office with 5,670 votes, or 53% of the total votes cast in the race. Meanwhile, Brandon Masters received 2,274 votes, Zach McLain 1,158 votes and Roger Miller 1,495 votes, comprising 21%, 11% and 14% of the votes cast in the race, respectively. There were eight Republican write-in votes.
“We’re pleased and beyond humbled by the outcome. I can’t thank the community enough for their support and their trust in me,” Dominguez said.
As Dominguez moves into the sheriff’s role, he said he looks forward to continuing the public safety and law enforcement service Sheridan County deserves and is currently getting under outgoing Sheriff Allen Thompson’s leadership.
Between Thompson’s retirement and his election, Dominguez said the change in leadership will generate some roles that need to be filled, and he’s excited to be part of that appointment process. The current administration has provided quality leadership development opportunities to ensure any holes in the office are filled quickly and effectively, Dominguez said, and sheriff’s office staff are ready to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.
“We’re not going to skip a beat,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez’s opponents congratulated the new sheriff-elect and expressed gratitude for their supporters throughout the race.
“I’m very appreciative of all of my supporters, my family and my friends…I grew a lot during this process,” Masters said.
“Thanks to all the people who supported me and voted for me in this election,” Miller added.
McLain and Dominguez appreciated their fellow candidates for running a professional, respectful race, in contrast to some other elections held during this primary. This respect for one another, Dominguez said, is yet another reason why his family loves living in Sheridan County.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.