SHERIDAN — Since officially taking office Jan. 1, Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez has experienced a seamless yet exciting transition into his new position of leadership. Dominguez promoted Lt. Devereaux Johnson to fill his previous position as undersheriff, the first of more promotions to come to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office during Dominguez’s tenure.
Dominguez said the smooth nature of his move into the position of sheriff has been in no small part due to the warm welcoming by SCSO staff.
“They’re doing great things and it certainly makes my job and my new leadership role a lot easier when we have such great staff,” Dominguez said. “That was something that helped me when I was promoted to undersheriff, having that staff, and it certainly helped me in my new role as sheriff as well.”
The ability to work closely with and build more personal relationships with SCSO staff has so far been one of the biggest highlights of the job, Dominguez said.
“I recently reached out to our staff and said, ‘Hey, if you have anything you want to come and chat with me about, are there other things that we can do better?’ It’s given me the opportunity to visit with our staff on a daily basis, open door policy,” Dominguez said. “We’re chatting about the future of the sheriff’s office, getting to know [each other] on a more personal level and what we can do to help make sure that they’re successful in their career here at the sheriff’s Office. That’s truly been the highlight, working with the staff on that level.”
Dominguez has taken pleasure not only in the building of relationships with his staff, but also with various individuals and entities in the county. Maintaining those relationships has allowed Dominguez to discern how to grow and improve the sheriff’s office with a holistic approach.
“I’ve been meeting with a lot of agencies and organizations throughout my time since taking office and reviewing our agreements that we have with those organizations and agencies and the [memorandums of understanding] and just ensuring that, ‘Hey, are we providing the service that you expect from the sheriff’s office and that you want and if not, let’s talk about that, how can we improve, what can we do better?’” Dominguez said. “Now is the time to look at those agreements and those MOUs and what we can do better, so that’s been quite a bit of what I’ve been doing the past few weeks after taking office.”
Dominguez has taken the opportunity to gauge how local individuals and entities view the sheriff’s office and law enforcement as a whole and has received pleasant responses since taking office, allowing him to prioritize changes he plans to implement at SCSO, such as digitizing records to create a more efficient flow of operations.
“I heard they’re very appreciative and supportive of Sheridan County law enforcement and the service we provide and that’s the same with meeting with the organizations and agencies that I’ve been visiting with over the last few weeks,” Dominguez said. “They’re very happy and like the direction the sheriff’s office is going.”
Among the changes coming to SCSO is the promotion of Lt. Johnson to undersheriff. With that promotion comes a vacancy for asergeant position.
“We’re excited that we’re moving to that process of promotional testing for our patrol deputies to look at advancing in their career,” Dominguez said.
Johnson has worked alongside Dominguez for four years in an array of roles and looks forward to continuing that working relationship through their new positions.
“I can’t speak highly enough of Levi as it is, regardless. Having been fortunate enough to have been one of his supervisors for the patrol division, I was a patrol corporal and then a patrol sergeant under Levi for the past four years. In my opinion, he reflects the leadership that is the standard that every law enforcement officer should be striving for,” Johnson said.
Dominguez spoke just as highly of Johnson.
“He’s very well respected throughout the law enforcement community in Sheridan County, but also his work ethic within the sheriff’s office. He’s very knowledgeable in regards to law enforcement and the operations of that,” Dominguez said. “Everyone within the sheriff’s office was supportive of him being the undersheriff and the patrol lieutenant. That was echoed throughout the office and that was something that the office wanted and I felt the same way with that.”
Johnson said his work ethic and knowledge of law enforcement stems from a long held desire to serve his community that wasn’t quite satisfied during his four-year service in the Marine Corps.
“I’ve been a law enforcement officer here since 2015 and any time that I’m offered an opportunity to try and step up what I’m doing and serve on a bigger level, that’s awesome. It’s very much how I feel like I’ve tried to live my life since I was 18,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’ve always had a drive of being involved in community service work and being part of something that’s a little bit bigger than myself, not to be too corny or anything, but it’s just such a rewarding occupation.
“It is definitely exciting and I very much feel ready to do it, but there’s also a portion of it that is intimidating in some ways. I very much don’t want to let anybody down, but it’s kind of nice because that’s also a big driving factor for me. As my wife would tell you, I probably work too much, but I’m devoted to this office and this community,” Johnson continued.
Though he may work too much for his wife’s taste, something Johnson and Dominguez share is an admiration for each other’s devotion to their families.
“I’ve had to take some lessons from Levi over these past couple of years too. He’s not only a fantastic leader and sheriff but, talk about a family man. He makes the time. I have a 2-year-old little girl, I’m still somewhat of a new dad and taking some of those steps and some of the cues from how people like Levi manage their personal and professional lives has also been really helpful for me,” Johnson said.
Dominguez said upholding a good balance between work and family is highly important for himself and his staff, noting Johnson’s commitment to his family lended to the decision to select him for the role of undersheriff.
“He cares very much about his family and that’s something that I want to promote within the sheriff’s office, that we’re serving the community but also know that family is very important within this office and I’m going to support that,” Dominguez said.
While Dominguez and Johnson have only just begun settling into their new positions, both are eager for what the future of SCSO has in store for themselves and the community.
“We’re excited to get back out once we get our leadership positions within the patrol division filled, we’re going to be getting back into the community, doing some community outreach events and just getting the ability to go out and visit with community members and making sure that we’re still providing that great service,” Dominguez said.