SHERIDAN — Since officially taking office Jan. 1, Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez has experienced a seamless yet exciting transition into his new position of leadership. Dominguez promoted Lt. Devereaux Johnson to fill his previous position as undersheriff, the first of more promotions to come to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office during Dominguez’s tenure.

Dominguez said the smooth nature of his move into the position of sheriff has been in no small part due to the warm welcoming by SCSO staff.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

