BIG HORN — Don King Days will run Sept. 3-4 at the Big Horn Equestrian Center for its 35th annual event.
Starting with polo at 11 a.m. Sunday and Monday, polo and rodeo athletes will compete in steer roping, bronc riding and polo throughout Sunday and Monday.
Following events in the late afternoon both days, live music will be available at the club house. Rick Geisler and the Band of Outlaws will play Sunday and Terry Waugh Band will play Monday.
Cost is $10 per person per day. Veterans and children 12 and younger are free.