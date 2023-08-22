09-06-21 Don King Days 16web.jpg
Buy Now

Attendees of the 33rd annual Don King Days enjoy drinks and conversation on the front porch of the clubhouse at the Big Horn Equestrian Center Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — Don King Days will run Sept. 3-4 at the Big Horn Equestrian Center for its 35th annual event. 

Starting with polo at 11 a.m. Sunday and Monday, polo and rodeo athletes will compete in steer roping, bronc riding and polo throughout Sunday and Monday. 

Recommended for you