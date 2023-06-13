antelope fawn in sagebrush1.jpg
An antelope fawn conceals itself in tall sagebrush in the spring. Animals often protect their young by leaving them camouflaged in high brush.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — As you travel around Wyoming enjoying this hard-earned spring, you may come across newborn wildlife. These young fawns, hatchlings and other babies are charismatic and incredible to watch and photograph. While it may be tempting to get close, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people who come across young animals to leave newborn wildlife alone and keep a distance.

“Newborn wildlife is one of the best parts of springtime in Wyoming, but please view animals from a distance and do not pet or pick them up,” said Doug Brimeyer, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife. “With all animals, the first few weeks of life are the most critical in determining their survival and interference from humans can put their lives at risk.”

