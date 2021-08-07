SHERIDAN — This August, Sheridan resident Grace Cannon will remount and tour with the successful 2018 community workshop “Don’t Poke the Bear.”
DPTB is a participatory workshop that includes a forum play — a play whose ending can be changed by the audience that comes to see it.
It’s a point of pride for many Wyomingites that, regardless of background or politics, neighbors take care of each other. The workshop is also a chance for community members to get to know each other through games and have conversation around what it means to be a good neighbor to people in vulnerable situations.
DPTB revolves around an original short play created by Cannon and her fellow Applied Theatre classmates — Elise Goldin, Ashleigh Bragg, and Nicole Kontolefa — from City University of New York. Inspired by personal anecdotes and local news stories, the play is about a person who moves to a small Wyoming town, leading to assumptions and sparking audience-led conversations on themes such as inclusion, race and sexuality.
Audience members analyze the action of the characters and even coach them to make different choices. The events of the play can unfold differently with each audience member’s input.
The tour, originally planned for last summer, is back on the calendar thanks to the support of community partners. The program has been made possible through a grant from a partnership with Wyoming Humanities. It is also supported in part by an award from the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
DPTB has also teamed up with Casper PFLAG, Wyoming Equality, Laramie Public Art Coalition, Shepard Symposium on Social Justice and other local organizations to get the word out about this workshop and theatrical experience.
Each in-person workshop will be held outdoors in local park shelters and community spaces. The virtual workshop will be held on Zoom. All workshops are free and open to the public.
The Sheridan workshop will take place at noon Aug. 13 at the ampitheater of Whitney Commons and online Aug. 14 at noon.
To participate, register on Eventbrite.com by searching “Don’t Poke the Bear.” For more information, contact Cannon at g.v.cannon@gmail.com.