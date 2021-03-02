SHERIDAN — All donations given toward Sheridan Memorial Hospital's Transitional Care Expansion Project in March will be matched 100%, made available by an anonymous donor.
“It not only fills the growing need to care for individuals after a hospital stay, but will also help ensure their safe and successful return home. Another positive is that this project repurposes the original 1954 building back to patient care. This is an excellent use of space and, once completed, our professional team of providers and rehabilitation staff will be able to offer care to more individuals. It all comes down to keeping people in Sheridan, close to home and their loved ones," Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation Board President and campaign co-chair Richard Garber said.
The Transitional Care Expansion provides an additional 15,600 square feet of patient-care area on the second and third floors of the hospital. The plan includes 20 private patient suites, a private group dining area, family meeting and consultation room, and rehab space.
"The Foundation has made progress toward our goal of $4.4 million, and we hope this wonderful matching gift will inspire everyone to join the effort," SMH Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair said. "This is a community effort and something that will enhance care in Sheridan for many years to come."