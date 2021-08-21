RANCHESTER — Cooper Justus of Parkman comes from a family that values giving back. The 4-H participant continued that family tradition by donating more than $5,000 from the sale of his black angus steer at this year’s Sheridan County Fair to help fund the construction of a veterans memorial in front of Tongue River Middle School.
Justus, who will soon start his freshman year at Tongue River High School, said he thought of the idea while he and his classmates were brainstorming ideas last fall on how to fund the monument in their eighth-grade social studies class taught by Robert Griffin.
“Every year we’ve had a big Veterans Day ceremony,” Griffin said. “For that, we’ve been writing veterans, thanking them for their service and inviting them to the ceremony.”
But after one such event, the talk turned to expanding their efforts and finding an even more substantial way to honor local veterans.
“They just wanted to do something more. … Then, one thing led to another,” Griffin said. “We came up with the memorial.”
The project wouldn’t be cheap, costing as much as $250,000. To help meet that goal, Justus said the decision to donate 75% from the sale of “Robert,” which he named after his middle-school teacher, was an easy one.
“As much as I could, while still covering my costs, was the right amount,” Justus said. “I still made $500.
“I feel pretty good about it,” he added. “I feel bad, though, I couldn’t have done more. It is what it is.”
Justus’ mom, Heidi Justus, said she was somewhat shocked when Cooper approached her and his father about making such a substantial donation.
“I thought, ‘Wow, that’s amazing,’” Heidi Justus said. “We always talk about giving back in our house. That’s important to us.
“When he came to us saying, ‘I want to do this,’ we were so proud of him. … It’s a cause he wanted to give to and his class worked super hard on.”
Not that Cooper Justus was alone in making such a kind gesture. His older sister, Claire Justus, donated about $5,200 from the sale of her black angus steer, “Nigel,” to a Montana family that had lost 90% of their ranch in the Sarpy Creek Fire in 2020.
Heidi Justus said she was proud to see her children put the needs of others first.
“They want to raise animals for money for college, but that wasn’t part of it this last year,” she said. “It didn’t matter to them.
“As a parent, the lessons they learned by giving were bigger than the money,” she added.
While he plans to go back to putting money from the sale of his next 4-H entry into his college fund, Cooper Justus said he stands ready to make another donation to the veterans’ memorial, if needed.
“We’re getting so close to getting the money we need,” Cooper Justus said. “(But) if I need to, I’ll do what I have to do to get it done.”
According to Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith, TRMS students are about $10,000 shy of completing their goal for the project, with another $5,000 being needed for long-term maintenance. The effort also includes an estimated $215,000 in in-kind donations from area contractors participating in the construction of the memorial.
“It’s been pretty outstanding,” Smith said of the students’ fundraising efforts and donations in support of the project. “They’re very, very close. We’re very excited.”
Smith praised the efforts of Griffin’s eighth-grade classes that have helped make the memorial a reality, especially considering fundraising for the monument didn’t start in earnest until late 2020.
“It’s phenomenal. We couldn’t be prouder of their efforts,” Smith said. “They got right after it and got it done.”
“It’s been fun to watch them grow from this experience. This has been a really, really fun project to work on with these kids,” he added.
Workers broke ground on the construction of the memorial in late July, with the project hopefully to be completed in time for TRMS students’ next Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11.
The monument will include plaques with two different QR codes. One, when read, will take the individual to a website with biographies about area veterans. The other will help the individual access thank-you videos created and shared on YouTube by the eighth-graders each year.
“It will always be an eighth-grade, social studies class project, '' Smith said. “Each class will be helping maintain it, look after it.”
Griffin added, “It’s outstanding to know you live in a community where kids will do something like this to honor people who have sacrificed so much. That’s the coolest part of all this.”