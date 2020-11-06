SHERIDAN — Most people have two perspectives regarding thrift stores. At times, they donate clothes they’ve outgrown or home items they no longer need. Other times, they pick through the store in search of treasure.
Volunteers and employees at those thrift stores, though, have a different perspective entirely.
They sort through massive piles of donated items — some brand new, some worn but valuable and others that simply cannot be sold locally.
“We put everything out on the floor to sell that we possibly can,” said Evie Dobney, envoy with The Salvation Army in Sheridan.
She took on the challenge of getting the organization’s thrift store in order and has converted some of the space once used for storage and sorting into additional sales racks.
According to Dobney and her husband, Envoy-in-Charge Gary Dobney, the life of a donated item is relatively simple. Community members bring goods to the store, which is open for donations two days per week, where volunteers and staff at The Salvation Army begin the task of sorting.
A big help in this process, the Dobneys said, is to ensure all of the items are clean and bagged or in boxes and labeled appropriately. This saves the sorters time in the initial assessment of items.
As sorters work their way through donated items, they inventory what has been given and separate the things they can and cannot sell. Items that are in too rough of shape, though, aren’t simply tossed in the trash. Clothes are baled and sold, therefore still earning some income for the thrift shop and, in this case, The Salvation Army’s ministry. The baled clothes go primarily to a company in Billings, Montana — American Textiles Services — which then ships the bales overseas to be used for things home insulation or for local vendors to sell.
The company will also take baled shoes, purses and other leather items — along with a slew of items that cannot be sold in the U.S. but can be sold elsewhere or can be recycled.
The items that cannot be sold in The Salvation Army’s thrift store or baled, though, do go into a large dumpster that sits outside the sorting center. The Salvation Army then pays for that dumpster to be emptied at the landfill.
So while local thrift stores aim to sell the vast majority of items brought into the donation center, people bringing items that clearly cannot be utilized by others only creates a burden and cost for disposal.
Those who run the thrift stores, though, don’t want anyone to feel discouraged to donate. Even clothing items that sit on shelves or racks for extended periods can bring income to The Salvation Army through the Billings textile company.
Evie Dobney said The Salvation Army works well with other thrift stores, such as Urban Thrift and local churches, and will bale items they have not been able to sell or will refer customers looking for specific items to other stores in the community.
The Dobneys, who have worked in Sheridan for just a couple years, have big dreams for the local thrift store. In the years they’ve been here, Evie Dobney has worked to expand the sales floor and better organize the donation and sorting center. With the help of volunteers, the back room at The Salvation Army store now resembles organized stations.
Gary Dobney said in the next few years, he hopes to remodel the facility. The building, which he said was once a pawn shop, has seen multiple additions, creating pockets of unusable or inefficient space. He’s working with The Salvation Army’s facilities committee to develop a plan that will remove those additions and replace them with a large, more open warehouse space.
More space would allow the organization to eventually sell things like furniture, which take up a large amount of space and don’t typically sell quickly — no matter how great of shape.
In the meantime, the Dobneys expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support and encouraged ongoing donations, as the thrift store supports just less than 20% of the local Salvation Army’s budget.