SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a showing of The Met Live in HD: Donizeti's Lucia Di Lammermoor at 10:55 a.m. May 21.
The tale was originally set in Scotland, which, to artists of the Romantic era, signified a wild landscape on the fringe of Europe, with a culture burdened by a French-derived code of chivalry and an ancient tribal system.
The design of the Met’s new production by Simon Stone suggests a present-day American Rust Belt, an area once prosperous but now fallen into decline and neglect.
Tickets for the show are $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.