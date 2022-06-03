SHERIDAN — Donna’s Dance Academy will perform its 18th annual recital at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center June 3-4.
There are two shows nightly, one at 6 p.m. featuring mostly younger dancers and one at 8 p.m. featuring older dancers. Both shows have recreational dancers and competitive dancers.
There will be dances in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, pointe, musical theater, hip hop, tumbling and more.
According to event organizers, the dancers have been working on these performances for months and excited to show Sheridan their talent.
Tickets for the shows cost $24 per adult and $20 for students. Streaming tickets are also available for $20 per household for Friday’s performances only.
Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.