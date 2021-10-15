SHERIDAN — As COVID-19 continues to dominate the news, another disease is having a silent but deadly impact.
The American Cancer Society anticipates 43,600 women will die from breast cancer nationwide in 2021. To lower those numbers, early detection is key, according to Stephanie Williams, lead mammography tech at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
A study published in “Preventive Medicine” earlier this year showed breast cancer screenings declined by 87% nationwide during the first six months of 2020.
This decrease, attributed to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, “may lead to delayed diagnoses, poor health consequences and an increase in cancer disparities among women already experiencing health inequities,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Williams said she hopes Breast Cancer Awareness Month not only brings a slew of pink ribbons, but also a reminder that many Sheridan County women aren’t being screened as often as they should be.
“Our machines are cleaned, and we’re wearing masks, so the risk of catching COVID while having a mammogram is relatively low,” Williams said. “We want to let the patients know it’s OK to come in, and it’s important to stay on top of your normal routine screenings.”
Mammograms are low-dose X-rays of the breast that can detect breast cancer while it is still in the early stages of development. The American Cancer Society recommends women start yearly mammograms at age 45.
Women 45 to 54 should get a mammogram every year, as long as they are in good health and are expected to live 10 or more years, according to the cancer society. Women 55 and older can switch to obtaining a mammogram every other year if they so choose. Williams recommends consulting with a physician to discuss your personal screening needs.
Even prior to the pandemic, the number of Sheridan County women receiving a yearly mammogram was well below the national average of 51%, according to Chris Bilyeu, medical imaging manager at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
According to 2018 data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, only 43% of Sheridan County women received an annual screening, Bilyeu said. Statewide, only 36% of eligible women receive an annual mammogram.
Williams and Bilyeu said there were several potential reasons why less than half of eligible Sheridan County women receive mammograms.
“I think, for a lot of patients, it is a fear of the unknown,” Williams said. “They fear the procedure and they fear the results. They are automatically scared it’s breast cancer, when, in fact, 80% of breast biopsies come back negative.”
Others think they don’t need to get screened because they don’t have a family history of the disease, Bilyeu said. But, in fact, 75% of cases occur in women with no family history.
“Even if you don’t have a family history of breast cancer, that doesn’t mean you won’t be the first,” Williams said.
Williams acknowledged that, for many women, it is easy to lose track of time and just forget about breast cancer screenings. But if it’s been a while since your last screening, a quick mammogram could be the difference between life and death, she said.
“The thing about breast cancer is that it is 99% treatable if you find it early,” Williams said. “If we stay on top of it, it is not necessarily a death sentence like it was 40 or 50 years ago. But when you delay screening and let the tumor grow, the cure rate goes down. That’s why we recommend annual mammograms.”
Mammograms at the hospital cost around $500, according to Bilyeu. Mammograms are covered by most insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid, and there are state and national programs that can help pay for the screening, according to Williams. Patients are encouraged to speak with their doctors about these options.