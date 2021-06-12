SHERIDAN — Yes, after more than two decades at the helm of Sheridan County School District 2, Superintendent Craig Dougherty is stepping down as the district’s top administrator June 30.
However, the 63-year-old Dougherty doesn’t want to use the word “retirement,” at least not yet.
“Oh, shoot. Who wants to retire?” Dougherty said. “My dad always said get up each day and do the right thing.”
For Dougherty, the job of transforming SCSD2 into an educational powerhouse started in 1996 when he was hired as an assistant superintendent. He was promoted to superintendent just four years later.
“It’s been a while,” he said, jokingly of his tenure at Sheridan.
However, his devotion to education and his focus on student achievement dates back even earlier, despite the fact he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Arizona State University.
“I wanted to work in education,” he added. “I wanted to be a school psychologist.”
The early portion of his career was shaped by experiences working on Native American reservations, including in Alaska, where he later earned his master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Dougherty also completed principal and superintendent endorsement programs from the University of Wyoming and Montana State University.
“I worked for years on Indian reservations,” Dougherty said. “I loved doing that. … It was an honor for me to work with them and do some good work.”
That good work included starting the First People’s Center for Education, an initiative to work with teachers on expanding abilities to better teach core subjects — reading, writing and mathematics.
After stops in Montana as a principal, Dougherty found what would be his home for the next 25 years when he was hired at SCSD2. He and his wife, Judy, had found their long-term home where they raised their three daughters.
“We’re truly blessed to have really great kids,” he added.
However, there was more than family. There was a job to be done and Dougherty said he noticed a lack of cohesiveness at Sheridan schools, with some buildings teaching different curriculum. That had to change. There had to be a singular focus — the student. Dougherty admitted, though, “I wasn’t the smartest guy in the room.” However, he had a talent for hiring dedicated educators and administrators and started to build what he calls “the framework,” a focus that every student, no matter their background, can learn and be a high achiever.
“It’s building that capacity where teachers help each other. You ask yourself, ‘How are we going to teach? How is that going to help the kids learn?’” Dougherty said. “And, not making any excuses. If a child fails, we’ve failed.
“It’s a culture. It’s a culture where we focus on the child as a learner,” he added. “It’s always been about the children and creating phenomenal learners.”
It’s a mantra Dougherty said he takes seriously, almost to the point of obsession.
“It keeps me up at night,” he added. “We look at data all the time.”
Not that he sees it as a negative.
“That’s what drives me every day,” he said. “Every morning I get up and I’m thrilled that I have this opportunity. … It’s a deep-seated passion.”
According to Dougherty, the teachers at SCSD2 deserve much of the credit. After all, they’re the ones who have used the framework of collaborating together to work toward helping every student learn that has made the district so successful.
“To be a teacher in Sheridan, you have to be one of the best,” he said. “We’re always performing at the highest levels in the state. Have been for years.”
Dougherty added he has every confidence in incoming Superintendent Scott Stults will take the district to even higher levels of achievement. Yet, while stepping down, Dougherty said he’s not ready to step away from his overall commitment to education.
Dougherty was recently named to be part of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE, Advisory Group, according to an announcement released by the governor’s office May 19.
The 10-member advisory group is tasked to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership.
To Dougherty, the advisory group is another chance for him to build on the framework and success of SCSD2 by sharing it with others, hoping state leaders and educators might replicate what has happened in Sheridan.
“I didn’t plan that,” he said. “But there must be a reason the governor called me...It’s great to have Sheridan as it is. It’d be great, too, to have Sheridan as a model to be replicated...That’s part of this transition. What can I do? How can I take what I’ve learned here over the years and share it with others?”
Dougherty said his plans also include efforts to revitalize the First People’s Center for Education, which he described as currently being “on hold.” He added he sees it as a step to ensure that Native American students start receiving the same quality education on a reservation that other students receive through public K-12 school districts.
“Who’s got those kids’ backs?” he said. “We have to have every kid’s back. Without that, we’re nothing.”
“I’ll do that until I die,” he added. “It’s exhilarating.”
Not that it will be all work and not play for Dougherty after June 30.
“I’ll relax,” he said, smiling.
Dougherty said he does plan to spend some of his newfound free time on his numerous hobbies, including downhill skiing, water skiing, hunting and fishing, hiking and kayaking.
“And, I’ll go see the girls,” he added.
Sheridan will remain as Dougherty’s home base, with his wife continuing her duties as a reading teacher and program coordinator for SCSD2.
“She loves her job,” he said, adding he plans to be equally busy. “Why sit down? You can do that when you die. Don’t let a day pass where you could do some good.”