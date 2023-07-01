SHERIDAN — Just a few months into the Main Street construction project, some downtown businesses have struggled to keep doors open.
Emily Dilloway of Tiny Twigs Baby & Kid said the construction projects has an extreme effect on her business.
“Not only has it made it difficult for customers to get to my store (even with rear access and parking), we have also lost all of our drive-by and walk-by traffic,” Dilloway said.
The downtown business owner recently opted to move her business 100% online for the duration of construction, saying she cannot afford to keep the doors open.
“It has been costing me to stay open at this point,” Dilloway said.
Dilloway has created marketing and promotional offers, but those have not generated as much business as she had hoped.
“My worries are that I won’t be able to stay open. For a business as small as mine, we really depend on generating sales every single day,” she said. “We cannot go multiple days without any sales.”
Zoila Perry, executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association, said she has seen and heard both sides of the construction impact, with some businesses seeing average or steady sales and others that have seen declines.
Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts owner Jessica Bohnsack said sales at her retail store have been steady, despite the construction, but said she has noticed fewer people coming into the shop and browsing.
Throughout the lead-up to the construction project, officials emphasized that sidewalks would remain open, but the sidewalk crossing the creek between Dow and First streets has been closed through the early phases of construction. This means foot traffic from the north or south run into a roadblock when trying to get across the creek to continue shopping or browsing downtown.
“I still get foot traffic coming from the north heading south but walkers see that closure and stop,” Bohnsack said. “I hope when it opens back up it enhances foot traffic our way more.”
Bohnsack has added events and activities at her shop to draw in more customers, including a children’s reading club, monthly storytimes and the Waldo search that encourages people to visit shops stretching from her own on North Main Street to Sheridan Bicycle Co.
Perry said the DSA has worked to highlight downtown businesses as well as accessible parking for downtown visitors through multiple channels. In addition, DSA partnered with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce to give Chamber Bucks to those “caught shopping” in the businesses affected by the construction project.
“Keeping a positive outlook and having informed answers to questions from business owners has been extremely helpful with building relationships through this process,” Perry said, adding that DSA has also offered assistance in teaching how to most effectively use marketing tools such as Canva and social media.
Those with shops and storefronts downtown worry, though, that the construction timeline will not be met, lengthening the term of impact for small businesses.
The original timeline indicated the intersection at Dow and Main streets would reopen in late May, but it remains closed, due in large part to the amount of rain Sheridan has received this year. As of June 28, Wyoming Department of Transportation officials said Dow Street is currently set to reopen by July 10. In addition, the portion of Main Street from Dow to Mandel streets was originally set to reopen in late June but officials have not indicated an opening date for that portion of Main Street.
Bohnsack said she hopes the challenges of the construction project will make the community more aware of the perilous position of small businesses.
“...We need customers walking in our doors and shopping our products to keep our doors open and keep our stores full of great merchandise,” she said, adding that she’s grateful for the support customers have shown through the process.
