SHERIDAN — When you enter a business through its back door, you probably don’t expect to encounter an underwater wonderland when you step over the threshold.
But that’s exactly what patrons will see when they walk through the back alley entrance of the Kid Curious toy store on Main Street in downtown Sheridan. Co-owner Kimberly Franzman said she anticipated Main Street construction changing the way people shop downtown, which led her and co-owner Jamie Franzman to brainstorm ideas for a new and improved back entrance to their store.
“Once we heard about construction we knew that we would have to come up with some ideas and use the back entrance … we thought, ‘OK, what can we do to make this fun and exciting?’” Kimberly Franzman said. “Being in Sheridan, Wyoming, the ocean’s not very close. We thought that would be cool for kids to get to experience, and kind of make it feel like an aquarium.”
Franzman said she anticipates Kid Curious being affected by downtown construction for at least several more months, but so far their revamped back entrance has proved popular with customers — children and adults alike.
Kid Curious is just one of many local businesses making their alley entrances more inviting and customer-friendly as the Main Street construction project faces delays, in part due to heavy amounts of rainfall in June.
The closures of certain sidewalk crossings and intersections has made it more difficult for people on foot to easily get to the front entrances of some stores, leading many business owners to encourage shoppers to enter their buildings from back alleyways, which are accessible from various side streets.
Jackalope Ranch owner Pamela Gable said she had been working on designing a new setup for her store’s back entrance for four years, and in May the looming construction project finally pushed her to finish the layout. A seating area, sun shade canopy and decorative flowers now adorn the outdoor space in the back of the shop.
“The purpose is just to make it so that our back roads are as accessible as the main street,” Gable said.
At Roosters Gift Shop, owner Niki Warnke said the store’s back door has been accessible and open to the public since the store opened. She said she intentionally made it a usable entrance, and noted there are available parking spaces reserved for Roosters customers near the back door.
Downtown Sheridan Association Executive Director Zoila Perry said the DSA has always encouraged business owners to spruce up their back alley entrances year-round if possible. She said once the weather got warmer this year, many stores were able to ramp up their efforts and give a fresh look to their spaces.
“I'm really glad that [business owners] are doing it, especially right now during construction because it does give them another access for locals, tourists and other community people,” Perry said. “We want to attract community members to see what these store owners are doing.”
