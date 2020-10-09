SHERIDAN — Due to the weather forecast for Sunday calling for rain, the city of Sheridan and Wyoming Department of Transportation will close downtown Main Street 5 p.m. Saturday.
The earlier closure time will allow WYDOT stripers to paint the roadway with the new three-lane configuration before the rain comes.
Motorists and patrons to the downtown area between Burkitt and Dow streets are asked to have vehicles off of Main Street by 5 p.m. to allow for contractors and WYDOT to begin the transition.
WYDOT and the city apologize for any inconvenience and confusion.