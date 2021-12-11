SHERIDAN — After months of surveying, planning and writing, a draft version of the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission’s preservation plan is open for public comment.
“This is not a set-in-stone document, even once it is approved,” Commission Chair Kristen Campbell said. “It’s a working document, and it will be ever-evolving as our needs change, but this document provides us with a solid foundation to build on.”
The 300-page preservation plan, prepared by engineering and design firm Cushing Terrell of Billings, Montana, is the first major project of the recently revitalized historic preservation commission, which was formed in 1993 and relaunched in 2019 after several years of inactivity.
The commission’s goal is to “enhance and protect Sheridan County’s cultural heritage and preserve the natural environments by partnering with citizens, agencies and organizations to identify, evaluate, protect, educate and encourage stewardship of the county’s cultural resources,” board treasurer Christine Varah said.
The preservation plan, once completed, will serve as a guide for the historic preservation commission and local government, and it will help them make informed decisions in regards to protecting the county’s history and culture, Campbell said. The hope is to provide a road map for how to bolster the county’s economy while maintaining and protecting its history, culture and character.
“The preservation plan is intended to guide and inspire protection of the historic resources abundant in Sheridan County,” Varah said. “These resources are a source of community pride, and it is vital that the community participate in the creation of the plan vision and goals.”
The contents of the draft plan were heavily impacted by community input collected throughout the summer, Campbell said. A total of 176 county residents and 21 visitors completed a seven-question survey at events like 3rd Thursdays and Dayton Days, Campbell said.
“I hope the plan reflects what the community thinks is important,” Campbell said. “Just because something is old, doesn’t mean it’s valuable to the community and vice-versa. That’s why we tried to get as much public interaction as we could.”
Questions in the survey focused on respondents’ familiarity with historic resources, the community’s appreciation of those resources and the top concerns faced by historic preservation in Sheridan County, among other subjects.
Cushing Terrell took the responses to those questions and molded them into six objectives for the historic preservation commission to pursue. The first three of these are considered to be the highest priorities, according to the draft plan.
The first objective is to develop an educational program intended for citizens of all ages and professions. The program could include field trips for high school students, tours for local residents and written materials such as plaques at historic sites and newspaper articles.
“A broader educational program in the county will grow awareness of the positive impacts of preservation and sustain efforts to protect the county’s cultural resources,” Cushing Terrell wrote. “Such a program is appropriate in a county where…119 respondents listed ‘preservation of the county’s historic resources’ as being personally important to them.”
The second objective listed in the survey is identifying, surveying and categorizing all cultural resources in the county. According to the National Park Service, a cultural resource is any “physical evidence or place of past human activity” including sites, structures, landscapes and objects.
The state maintains a database of cultural resources known as WyoTrack, which is primarily used by professionals in the fields of archeology and preservation. All cultural resources in the county should be listed within that system, according to the preservation plan.
The third objective involves creating procedures governing the historic preservation commission’s coordination and communication with other agencies and organizations — most notably city and county governments. The need for communication with local government is also reflected in the fourth objective, which involves developing ordinances and design-review procedures for construction occurring in historic districts in the county.
These two objectives were based on recurring comments from the survey that viewed a lack of support for historic preservation in current governmental planning efforts as the foremost concern threatening local historic resources.
“This was a significant survey result: it identified a perception among respondents that local ordinances and planning efforts have not supported historic preservation in Sheridan County,” Cushing Terrell wrote. “…We see an important gap in the survey between community values and the perception of planning efforts.”
The fifth objective is to support research and archeological work on prehistoric cultural resources, while the sixth involves identifying financial incentives that can be used to promote the preservation of the county’s cultural resources.
The historic preservation commission is collecting public comments on the plan through Jan. 15, and is in the process of sharing the plan with local governments and key stakeholders, such as museums and historic sites, in the community, Varah said. After that process is completed, the feedback will be used to draft a final version of the document.
The draft preservation plan is available for review online under “Resources” on the right side of the webpage. Comments can be left on the website or e-mailed to bocc@sheridancounty.com.
The historic preservation office was awarded $10,218 from the Wyoming Historic Preservation Office for the preservation plan project, Varah said. The county provided $7,212 in matching funds.