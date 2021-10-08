SHERIDAN — The state’s 10 redistricting regions have limited time to get their plans submitted, with draft plans due by Nov. 1.
Those plans will be reviewed by Legislative Service Office staff and members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Election and Political Subdivisions committee prior to their Dec. 1 and 2 meeting in Cheyenne.
The timeline to have draft plans submitted was one of the few decisions to come out of a Corporations meeting in Douglas Oct. 6. The committee refrained from making decisions at the meeting due to the absence of Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Riverton, and the recent departure of committee member Rep. Hans Hunt, R-Newcastle, who resigned his seat in the state Legislature to take a job with U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ office.
Despite this, the meeting served as an opportunity for legislators to catch up with the redistricting processes happening across the state. As of the Oct. 6 committee meeting, most regions had held at least one public redistricting meeting with others scheduled in the coming weeks, according to Michael Swank, analyst with the Legislative Service Office.
Region 5 — composed of Sheridan and Johnson counties — held its first meeting earlier this week and discussed how to meet the statewide deviation standard for redistricting. According to statewide redistricting principles, the goal is to ensure the state is following the “one person, one vote” idea, with the population of election districts substantially equal, which has been defined as a range of deviation of 10%. According to the LSO, the ideal population for each of the state’s 60 single-member House districts is 9,614 people, with the deviation falling 5% above or below that number.
Currently, in Sheridan and Johnson counties, two of the four House districts are currently within the deviation standard and one of the two Senate districts fall within that standard. But, House District 51 — currently represented by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn — needs to shed constituents and House District 40 — currently represented by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo — needs to gain constituents.
Six potential redistricting plans for the region were considered during Monday’s Region 5 meeting, with three of those plans complying with the state’s redistricting principles, according to Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan.
Kinner told the corporations committee he anticipated “minor modifications” to the region’s redistricting map, but “nothing really major.”
Other areas of the state are looking at more substantial fixes. For example, the boundaries of Region 8 — Park, Washakie, Hot Springs and Big Horn counties — will need to expand and absorb a minimum of 900 more people in order to keep its current representation, according to Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper.
The committee discussed several possible places Region 8 could expand, including absorbing the Kaycee area from Johnson County. Other options include expansion into Natrona and Fremont counties.
Both Kinner and Region 8 Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, expressed concern about expanding Region 8 into Johnson County.
“I think it was pretty clear (from our redistricting meeting) that the region wants to stay whole,” Kinner said. “One of the problems we would see is…geographic barriers, and of course the Bighorn Mountains would be the largest barrier to considering something like that. I feel I could present to you a pretty strong willingness and desire to not expand as the senator (Scott) suggested.”
“It’s not a realistic proposition,” Greear said. “…It’s not really an option.”
Corporations committee Co-chair Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said the best answer for the Big Horn Basin would be absorbing population from Fremont County. If Fremont County refuses to allow this, the region could consider expanding into Natrona or Johnson counties.
Choosing to stay under the required deviation in the basin could result in litigation, Driskill said, and if the basin and the surrounding regions don’t figure out some way to make the basin’s population whole, they will likely be “at the peril of this committee deciding how it gets split.”
“Ultimately, we’re up against a hard timeline,” Driskill said. “(If nothing is decided before) the last meeting, we’re going to decide with a crayon where the lines go. That’s the threat that lays over your head.”
After every 10-year census count, state governments take on the task of redistricting, or redrawing the maps that determine who will represent a given area. Proposed redistricting legislation will have to be completed by Dec. 1 for review before the 2022 budget session.
The corporations committee plans to have another meeting in early November to continue discussion of some of the more complicated redistricting issues such as the regional lines for the Big Horn Basin. A date, time and location will be decided at a later date.