SHERIDAN — Illuminate Church is collecting gently used prom dresses, shoes and accessories for an event, “Ready, Set Prom” April 16-17.
Members of the church hope to honor participants in private and group fittings with pampering, photo booths, door prizes, giveaways and more.
Anything anyone is willing to contribute is appreciated, organizers said. For additional information and to make a donation, call 307-250-2781. All donations should be made by April 10.
Collections will be compiled by April 10 and fittings will be held April 16 and 17 at Illuminate Church at 38 S. Main St.