SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency will host a Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.
The event, a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies, focuses on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances and other medications from medicine cabinets.
The event will take place in the Walgreens parking lot.
In addition to the event, local law enforcement reminded area residents that individuals can also anonymously drop prescriptions into the drop box at the Sheridan Police Department, located at 45 W. 12th St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.