SHERIDAN — Much of Wyoming is still classified as being in an “extreme drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, but it’s the late winter and spring months that will either prolong or break dry conditions this summer.
Parts of Sheridan, Johnson and Natrona counties are also reporting snowpack levels hovering at 75-85% of normal for January, according to a Wyoming SNOTEL report issued Monday. The U.S. seasonal drought outlook is expected to persist through 2021 and possibly spread from the west across southern states from Texas to Florida, according to the drought monitor. Local experts say, though, that it is not unusual to see snowpack pick up in the late winter months.
“The snowpack in the Bighorns is currently on the low end,” Sara Evans Kirol, public affairs officer for the Bighorn National Forest said. “However, this is not uncommon in January. If these conditions were to trend low late into the winter, that could result in drought conditions, and droughts can increase the risk of wildfire and influence the wildfire season.”
As Jim Fahey, a hydrologist at USDA-NRCS explained, basins like the Tongue, Powder and Bighorn rely heavily on late-winter precipitation.
“In a lot of places east of the Continental Divide, up to 60% of the yearly total precipitation can come in that March 15 to early June timeframe,” Fahey said. “That is how crucial that time period is. East of the Continental Divide, November and December are dry. We’ve had years where we have had a lot of moisture, but typically we are very dry.”
That means, he said, there is still time to make up the snowpack levels in February, March and April, but it is the springtime rain that impacts summer conditions.
“That spring precip makes or breaks us. That spring rain is really very important,” Fahey said. “We are the fifth driest state in the nation, so if we can get any carryover before spring, that’s great, but a lot of years, we don’t.”
Fahey has been a hydrologist for 18 years, and said the state was in “much worse” condition in the mid-2000s.
“The averages we were seeing were 50-60% coming into spring, and in 2017, we were coming into spring at 110% snowpack. That doesn’t happen a lot in Wyoming,” Fahey said. “We are a very dry, arid state, and the spring rains are what determine if we will have a good runoff or a dry summer. Drought and fires, those are impacted by spring rains.”
In the Bighorns, Evans Kirol said, snow is the key factor in water storage reservoirs for both municipal and agricultural supplies. Ecologically, every natural system depends on water.
“Our streams and rivers rely mainly on snowpack to ensure flows throughout the summer months, thus feeding our riparian corridors and providing important habitat for many terrestrial, as well as aquatic species,” she said.
Multiple-use winter recreation opportunities also depend on snow.
“Our regulations require at least six inches of snow for motorized vehicles to leave motorized roads or trails and resource damage cannot be occurring,” Evans Kirol said. “Snow provides a natural barrier between vegetation and over-snow vehicles, preventing damage to the land and the vehicle. The same goes for non-motorized winter recreation. If there isn’t enough snow, damage can occur to the land and people’s equipment.”
In addition, snowpack and rain contribute to what Fahey called antecedent soil moisture, or water content in the upper soil layers, which can persist through winter.
“We missed the monsoonal moisture of the July/August timeframe, and except for a few storms last April, we missed our spring rains too,” Fahey said of last year. “The snowpack we did have didn’t infiltrate that soil. We really need a bountiful spring to counteract this, because the soil is very dry.”
Even if northern Wyoming sees 95-100% of normal snowpack by spring, that may be lost to evaporation or to extremely dry soil and not be useful for agricultural use or seen in spring runoff, he said.
“I don’t think we are going to see a decent runoff, because a lot of it is going to be taken out by the soil,” Fahey said.