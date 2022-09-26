DSA flower basket hanging volunteers 2021.jpg

A group of volunteers stand at the Downtown Sheridan Association with flower baskets awaiting installment on Main Street May 22, 2021.

 Courtesy photo | Downtown Sheridan Association

SHERIDAN — Main Street America has announced Downtown Sheridan Association as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization.

A group reviewed a nationwide pool of applicants. After thoughtful deliberation, the jury unanimously selected eight semifinalists that demonstrate exemplary use of the Main Street Approach to lead community-based transformation strategies in their downtowns.

