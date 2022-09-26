SHERIDAN — Main Street America has announced Downtown Sheridan Association as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization.
A group reviewed a nationwide pool of applicants. After thoughtful deliberation, the jury unanimously selected eight semifinalists that demonstrate exemplary use of the Main Street Approach to lead community-based transformation strategies in their downtowns.
“The Great American Main Street Award is the highest honor that we grant to organizations within our network,” said Hannah White, Interim President and CEO at Main Street America. “We are proud to recognize DSA and seven fellow organizations as 2023 GAMSA semifinalists for their excellence in transforming their downtown districts through strategically implemented economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization initiatives,” jurors said in a press release.
From small towns with traditional downtowns to commercial corridors within larger cities, the 2023 GAMSA represent the diversity of the Main Street America network and the power of the Main Street Approach. Semifinalists have generated more than $872 million in local reinvestment, helped open 863 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 4,706 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 1,922 historic buildings, and leveraged 178,452 volunteer hours.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be a semifinalist among seven other communities nationwide. Our downtown is the heart of our community and I’m thrilled to celebrate this at a national level. This designation is a big win for our historic downtown, we are grateful to all of downtown partners, past and present board members and the loyal volunteers that continue to contribute to our ongoing mission” DSA Executive Director Zoila Perry said.
“We are thrilled to be included as a semifinalist. We are so fortunate to live in a community that takes pride in their downtown and continues to partner together to make this vision come to life. These differing talents and passions are what make Sheridan, Wyoming so unique and beautiful.
We’re so appreciative to all of those that helped make this possible” said DSA Board President Kristin Herbst.
The 2023 award winners will be announced at the opening plenary of the 2023 Main Street Now Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, March 27, 2023.