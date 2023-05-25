SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association has been designated as an accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.
Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.
DSA’s performance is annually evaluated by Wyoming Main Street through the Wyoming Business Council, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To quality for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
Downtown Sheridan Association works every year to retain accreditation status by focusing on and supporting the Downtown Sheridan community. In 2022, DSA carried out the second year of the Shop Small Sweepstakes and received 486 entries, accumulating a total of $48,853.64 spent in the downtown district during the month of November. DSA was proud to host the 21st Annual Wine Festival Sept. 16 in the downtown-centered Grinnell Plaza.
Ultimately, Downtown Sheridan Association was named a Great American Main Street Aware (GAMSA) semifinalist. The award is Main Street America’s highest honor and recognizes the very best downtowns and neighborhood business districts across the country who serve as models for comprehensive, preservation-based revitalization, according to a press release from DSA.