Downtown Sheridan Association’s Wine Fest 2019
Buy Now

 John Locke, left, pours Lynne Dooley a sample of Gallo Winery’s pinot at the Downtown Sheridan Association’s Wine Fest Friday, Mar. 1, 2019.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press |

SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association has been designated as an accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

Recommended for you