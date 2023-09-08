SHERIDAN — The Downtown Sheridan Association will be holding its “Dress to the Nines” wine fest Saturday.
The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Grinnell Plaza, and general admission tickets are available atdowntownsheridan.org.
