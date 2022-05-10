SHERIDAN — The weather is warming up and the 3rd Thursday Street Festival will be here soon. Festivals are scheduled for June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15.
To sign up to be a vendor, fill out the vendor registration form at the Downtown Sheridan Association website, downtownsheridan.org. Forms can be dropped off at the DSA office (121 S. Main St.) or mailed to PO Box 13, Sheridan, WY 82801. Please include a check or pay by credit card in person at the DSA office.
For additional information, call DSA at 307-672-8881 or email events@downtownsheridan.org.