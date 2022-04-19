SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association is seeking nominations for a Downtown Design Award, an honor first introduced in 2020.
The award recognizes property owners, designers, architects and contractors for preserving and enhancing the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of Sheridan.
Award nominees will be highlighted throughout the month of May in honor of Historic Preservation Month. The DSA Design Committee will choose and announce the winner at the end of May.
The winner will be chosen based on the following categories:
•Adaptive reuse: a project that has creatively achieved the adaptive reuse of an existing structure originally used for another purpose. The project must have undertaken a substantial renovation.
• Appropriate new construction: A new building that through its design and use of building materials enhances the quality of the built environment. The project must have a positive impact on its immediate surrounds, including historic district
• Proper rehabilitation/restoration: Showing sensitive and creative solutions incorporating issues of sustainability, adaptive reuse and integration of accessibility improvement.
• Sensitive addition/alteration: A project that successfully integrated an addition/alteration within the architectural style of a building and complements the context and character of a historic district.
The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. April 29 to events@downtownsheridan.org. For additional information and the nomination form, see downtownsheridan.org.