SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association's Shop Small Sweepstakes will continue through Nov. 30.
Any time individuals support a downtown business — whether a bar, restaurant, retail space or service — they are encouraged to send DSA a photo of the purchase or receipt. That proof of support will enter the individual in a drawing for a chance to win a $1,000 downtown shopping spree.
Every photograph counts as one entry and there is no limit on entries.
Purchases made on Small Business Saturday, which this year is Nov. 27, count as double entries.
A winner will be randomly selected Dec. 1.
To enter, text your photos to 307-336-7595.