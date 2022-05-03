SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association will host a Downtown Kentucky Derby Party May 7 in Grinnell Plaza.
Attendees will have access to hors d’oeuvres, two drink vouchers and live music after the races. After the horse race, the Nate Champion Band will perform and bidding will continue on silent auction baskets.
Organizers said funds generated by this event are crucial for supporting downtown development projects that enhance, preserve and promote the historic downtown district. In 2021, the Downtown Kentucky Derby Party raised $18,000 and these funds went right back into supporting the community.
Tickets for the event cost $50 per person, and are available only to those age 21 and older. Tickets are available through the DSA website, downtownsheridan.org.