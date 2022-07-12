SHERIDAN — If you’re looking for a cool activity during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week, consider stopping by the Kiwanis Club duck races set for July 15 in Kendrick Park.
At 1 p.m. that day, little rubber ducks will again float down Goose Creek in Kendrick Park as a fundraiser for the local service organization.
Priced at $5 per duck, a total of 1,000 rubber ducks will be numbered and sold for the races. On the day of the event, the ducks are tossed into the creek in Kendrick Park, where they will race to the finish line.
The individuals who bought the first-, second- and third-place ducks will win cash. First place receives $500 while second place receives $200 and third place gets $100.
If poor weather hinders the event or water levels in the creek aren’t appropriate, the race is typically moved to the Kendrick Park swimming pool, where ducks race down the water slide.
Ducks are available for purchase from members of Kiwanis Club. Additionally, ducks may be purchased at the event.
So if you’re feeling ducky, stop by Kendrick Park at 1 p.m. July 15.