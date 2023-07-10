Duck_03
The ducks make their journey to the finish line at the Kiwanis Duck Race Friday, July 15, 2022.

 Isaac Adsit

SHERIDAN — If you’re looking for a cool activity during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week, consider stopping by the Kiwanis Club duck races set for July 14 in Kendrick Park.

At 1 p.m. that day, little rubber ducks will again float down Goose Creek in Kendrick Park as a fundraiser for the local service organization.

