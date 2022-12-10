WYO Stock
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Due West will perform a holiday show Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Featuring talented local Matt Lopez of Ranchester origins with Brad Hull and Tim Gates, these three gents will serve up Christmas delights along with original favorites.

