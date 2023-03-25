SHERIDAN — Cameron Duff is preparing to take over as the Sheridan County administrative director.
Duff was one of 19 applicants, according to current Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller. The top three candidates received interviews and Duff’s hire was announced by the county March 20.
Obermueller said three small groups of county leadership interviewed the finalists. The groups then came together and shared opinions of each candidate.
“I think from the get go, we were hopeful that we would have someone local that would apply,” Obermueller said. “We have a great community and I think just having someone that’s knowledgeable about the community, who we are, knows the elected officials, knows government at the local level, the state level, I think that’s helpful.”
Working through that process, Duff began to stand out and his work experience was appealing.
“Cameron has a very diverse background, he has a degree in economics, he has managed budgets, he’s managed people,” Obermueller said. “...We were looking for a strong financial background, but also someone that was multifaceted in their talent and their ability to comingle and worked with other elected officials… Cameron just rose to the top because of all those attributes.”
Duff, who has served as the Sheridan County Public Library System director for more than 10 years, said the opportunity for a new challenge drew him to the administrative director job.
“I was looking for a new challenge and when I saw this, I knew I could do the position, I could work and do well,” Duff said. “I was kind of excited about that new challenge to grow personally and I thought I could do really well in the position.”
Duff said he’s most looking forward to helping the community but will miss working with the library staff and board.
Duff also said he doesn’t want to be a carbon copy of Obermueller but wants to continue successful practices.
“For day one, I’ve learned over the years that it’s best to take things that are working well and keep those going,” Duff said. “And so, I’m not coming into this thinking that I have to change anything. I’m coming in saying I’ll have my own take on different things, I might be able to improve things and then there might be things that only Renee’ could have improved. I don’t want to be a duplicate of the current administrative director but I want it clear to staff and the community that I’m not in there to try to change everything.”
Duff said he’s excited about the opportunity and change can be good, especially for a position that has remained stable this century.
Obermueller said Duff is aware of what goes into the job and offered some advice.
“He’s certainly aware of the engagement that takes place in the county and I think he’s going to fit,” Obermueller said. “So: keep an open mind and listen; be a good listener.”
Obermueller said she’s going to take about six months away from work to spend time with family and her grandchildren.
“I don’t have any definite plans,” she said. “I want to play for six months and enjoy my yard and do some golfing and just hang out and enjoy my free time.”
Duff will begin his transition into the administrative director role April 24, with Michelle Havenga serving as interim library director until the library board hires Duff’s replacement, estimated to take four months in a national search, Duff said Thursday. Obermueller will aid the transition process before retiring June 30 after 18 years in the position.