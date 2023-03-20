SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved Cameron Duff as Sheridan County's new administrative director, who begins his new duties April 24.
Duff will replace Renee' Obermueller, who will retire after 18 years June 30. He has served as the Sheridan County Public Library System director since 2010 and serves on the Whitney Benefits Board of Directors.
He earned a Master of Arts in Information Science and Learning Technologies from the University of Missouri.
"We are excited to have Cameron join us as our new administrative director," Commission Chair Christi Haswell said. "Cameron has been working with the county and building relationships with our communities since 2010 as the library director and we look forward to working with him in his new role.”
Duff thanked the commissioners for the "wonderful opportunity" to step intot he new role.
"I am the first to acknowledge how challenging this role will be; however, I am thrilled to utilize my educational and work history to assist the county in a new way," Duff said. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to work alongside Renee to learn as much as I can before her retirement.”