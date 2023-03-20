library board 2-15_001.jpg
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Director Cameron Duff explains the current budget to the board of trustees Wednesday, Feb. 15. After making adjustments to planned renovations, the library is now proceeding with construction.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved Cameron Duff as Sheridan County's new administrative director, who begins his new duties April 24. 

Duff will replace Renee' Obermueller, who will retire after 18 years June 30. He has served as the Sheridan County Public Library System director since 2010 and serves on the Whitney Benefits Board of Directors. 

