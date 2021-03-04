CHEYENNE — A bill that would further punish people refusing to submit to a blood draw after being arrested for driving under the influence failed in the Senate March 3.
Senate File 5 would have amended several elements of the driving under the influence statutes. The largest amendment addresses a common issue when arresting drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs: refusal to submit to a blood test after the arresting officer has received a warrant for their blood.
Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska estimated about 60%-70% of those arrested with DUIs resulted in a search warrant for a blood draw due to a refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test. The bill proposed those who refuse to comply with the search warrant face additional fines: $750 for the first offense, $1,500 for the second offense within 10 years and $3,000 for the third or subsequent offense in 10 years. In addition, the driver’s license would be suspended for 90 days.
Currently, there is no penalty for refusing a blood draw.
Sheridan County’s law enforcement officers previously spoke favorably of the bill to The Sheridan Press, with Koltiska saying it was “a step in the right direction to prevent any kind of issues with individuals refusing, physically resisting the execution of a search warrant.”
However, legislators were divided on the bill. While there was no discussion during its third and final reading, discussion in the Senate’s Committee of the Whole March 1 revealed a wide variety of perspectives.
Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, spoke in favor of the bill and argued it provided law enforcement with “another tool in the toolbox” to encourage drivers to submit to a blood draw.
“We have another tool in our toolbox, and I think we should utilize it to send a message that there is a consequence for driving drunk and refusing the test isn’t going to be the solution for that,” Kolb said. “…I think it’s a good compromise in dealing with modern times and modern issues.”
But Sens. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, and Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, argued the bill built on already problematic blood draw requirements that maybe shouldn’t have existed in the first place.
“To be honest, I’ve always been a little creeped out by the idea that your blood can be forcibly drawn and used against you,” Rothfuss said. ”Again, it was upheld by the Constitution. That doesn’t make it any less creepy…The idea that this is all well and good because there is a process and because we are constitutionally allowed and we’re not breaking any laws, that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. And adding to it, making it even more stringent and more restrictive, building upon what we’ve done in the past years, does give me some discomfort.”
Bouchard wondered why Wyoming didn’t take away an offender’s license if a blood draw is refused instead of imposing other fines.
“That’s what they do in a lot of other states,” Bouchard said. “They just take your license away if you refuse (a blood draw). But what we’ve done is we’re building on a decade of stuff that we should have never done.”
In its third and final reading yesterday, Senate File 5 failed with a vote of 16-14.