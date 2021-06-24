from staff reports
SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan and Sheridan Police Department officials are partnering with Cheyenne Police Department staff to utilize the CPD DUI van this week.
“The city of Sheridan and the Sheridan Police Department have been enjoying hosting our Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association guests this week,” a press release stated. “We have had many positive interactions and always enjoy talking to people from Sheridan and elsewhere.”
If a motorist is arrested for driving under the influence, the person will be processed in the DUI van. The van, which will also serve as a visual deterrent, will be located on North Main Street by Citico Federal Credit Union.
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol are also assisting on a DUI task force.
“The purpose of the increased law enforcement presence is to keep our roads safe for everyone,” the release stated.