SHERIDAN — Volunteers will host a Dusk to Dawn Trail Run to benefit the Sheridan Community Land Trust Friday night to Saturday morning.
From 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, individuals or teams must run as many 4-meter loops as possible on Red Grade Trails in 12 hours.
Cost is $70 and includes a $10 donation to SCLT, course marking, timing, an aid station, T-shirt and awards. Any leftover proceeds will benefit SCLT.
Race options include a four-man relay, four-woman relay, mixed relay of two men and two women, or men's and women's solo runners.
Register online at bit.ly/3yNbzQi.