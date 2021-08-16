09-05-20 OUTDOORS column trail run.jpg
Courtesy photo | Sheridan Community Land Trust Folks participate in the Dusk to Dawn Trail Run on Red Grade Trails Aug. 21, 2020. Sheridan Community Land Trust’s Chris Vrba discusses why community trails are for everyone.

SHERIDAN — Volunteers will host a Dusk to Dawn Trail Run to benefit the Sheridan Community Land Trust Friday night to Saturday morning. 

From 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, individuals or teams must run as many 4-meter loops as possible on Red Grade Trails in 12 hours. 

Cost is $70 and includes a $10 donation to SCLT, course marking, timing, an aid station, T-shirt and awards. Any leftover proceeds will benefit SCLT.

Race options include a four-man relay, four-woman relay, mixed relay of two men and two women, or men's and women's solo runners. 

Register online at bit.ly/3yNbzQi

