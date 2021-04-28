SHERIDAN — The Overdrive Virtual Library is replacing cloudLibrary to provide even more digital content to Wyoming library users statewide.
Patrons can access a world of downloadable reading and listening using the Overdrive app and the Libby app with a valid Wyoming library card and PIN.
In addition to eBooks and eAudiobooks, the Wyoming State Library has used federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to purchase thousands of always available magazines, comic books and graphic novels.
“Comic books open the doorway to literature for readers of all ages,” said Jamie Markus, Wyoming state librarian, “Being able to provide these additional resources to our diverse digital library collection allows us to reach more potential readers and to enrich the minds of current book lovers.”
All public libraries across the state already have access to Overdrive and Libby. In July, the University of Wyoming, community college libraries and Campbell County Library System will gain full access to the shared collection that includes magazines and comic books. The current cloudLibrary service will be discontinued May 17. Users are encouraged to switch to the new apps as soon as possible.
Patrons may contact Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 307-674-8585 or visit GoWYLD.net for more information. The statewide shared collection can be found at virtuallibrary.overdrive.com.