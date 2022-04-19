SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust will celebrate Earth Day a day early at Malcolm Wallop Park by giving community open spaces a bit of care.
Participants will pick up any trash and recyclables found discarded in the park and along The Green Room Trail, SCLT’s newest community trail in Sheridan. Participants will also take care of light trail maintenance like smoothing tread, removing debris and overhanging branches. This cleanup will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until about 7 p.m. April 22. Yard gloves and sturdy footwear are recommended. SCLT will provide tools and water.
Participants are encouraged to bring bikes and take a ride or hike after the cleanup.
Sign up for the event at sheridanclt.org/events/early-earth-day-spring-cleanup.