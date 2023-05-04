SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Sheridan Police Department, Goose Valley Fire Department, Wyoming Regional EMS and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a structure fire report Wednesday at midnight. The fire originated from a large amount of brush and grass burning on the exterior of a single-story commercial business, according to a media release by SFR Chief Gary Harnish.
SFR arrived on scene at 12:09 a.m. and put out the exterior fire with a quickly secured connection to a nearby hydrant. Fire crews worked to attack the fire from all angles to prevent the spread of the fire into the building.
As additional crews arrived on scene, the inside of the building was checked to ensure the fire had not spread and to supplement the exterior crew by further suppressing the fire. At 12:32 a.m. the fire was brought under control.
According to the media release, early notification of the fire from a passerby and the quick actions implemented by the first crew to arrive prevented the fire from spreading into the building. As a result, the commercial business was not displaced by the fire and no civilians or emergency personnel were injured.
The scene was turned over to SFR Origin and Cause Investigators and is currently under investigation.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.