SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Sheridan Police Department, Goose Valley Fire Department, Wyoming Regional EMS and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a structure fire report Wednesday at midnight. The fire originated from a large amount of brush and grass burning on the exterior of a single-story commercial business, according to a media release by SFR Chief Gary Harnish.

SFR arrived on scene at 12:09 a.m. and put out the exterior fire with a quickly secured connection to a nearby hydrant. Fire crews worked to attack the fire from all angles to prevent the spread of the fire into the building.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

