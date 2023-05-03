SHERIDAN — East Ridge Road improvements are currently slated for 2026.
The road is located just east of Interstate 90 and stretches roughly three miles, though the improvements will not cover the entire span of the road.
County engineer Ken Muller said the road is regularly used, which causes wear and tear.
“East Ridge Road is a heavily traveled road with industrial traffic, and road and bridge is having a hard time keeping that road together, even with two chemical (treatments) yearly,” Muller said.
Muller said the county applied for, and received, Commission Road Improvement Program funding from Wyoming Department of Transportation.
A portion of the road will be repaved through the project and it is currently projected to cost $3.9 million in 2026. Funds from CRIP funding are capped at $3 million so the county would be responsible for matching funds and expenses outside the grant.
Chair Christi Haswell said the county could set aside funds in the budget each year until 2026 to help cover the county’s portion of the cost.
Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the cooperative agreement associated with receiving CRIP funding.
Sheridan County and the Library Foundation are also set to begin repaying a loan from the State Loans and Investments Board that paid for the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library roof and HVAC project.
The project began spring 2021 and was completed that summer. The new roof helps direct the flow of snow and rain so water doesn’t pool up on the roof and leak into the library. The new HVAC system is in an enclosed room on the roof to help prevent a buildup of snow and ice.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Cameron Duff said the Library Foundation will pay the county and the county will then redirect that to the state.
“The money’s already there, it’s just gonna be a pass through each year,” Duff said.
Payments will begin by July 1, totaling $1,350,222.07 over the next five years. Commission voted unanimously to approve the amendment establishing the repayment schedule.
Reporter
Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023.
