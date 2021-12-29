SHERIDAN — Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc. announced recently that Eclipse Home Health has been awarded CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Home Health Agency Standards of Excellence.
CHAP Accreditation demonstrates Eclipse Home Health meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards. The evaluation focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability.
“By achieving CHAP accreditation, Eclipse Home Health has shown a commitment to excellence,” said Nathan DeGodt, CHAP president and CEO. “We are excited to begin our partnership with Eclipse Home Health by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement.”