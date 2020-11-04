SHERIDAN — Sheridan County and Johnson County voters collectively chose to retain 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman despite efforts by a political action committee to oust the judge.
Edelman won the vote to retain his bench seat with 9,971 yes votes to 8,759 no votes. Sheridan and Johnson counties share the burden of electing several officials, with 4th Judicial District judges being one sector of them. Comparatively, 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn overwhelmingly kept his bench seat with 12,221 yes to 2,493 no votes.
Edelman was first appointed into the position by former Gov. Matt Mead in July 2012 after the Wyoming Legislature created the position, and then retained by voters in 2014 for a six-year term expiring Jan. 3, 2021. Prior to his stint as judge, Edelman was a prosecutor and worked in both criminal defense and civil law in Campbell County. He was born in Sheridan and worked as chief deputy attorney in the Campbell County Attorney’s Office. Edelman holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming, all according to a 2012 article from The Associated Press.
If the vote relied solely on Johnson County Edelman wouldn't have retained his seat, with 2,502 no votes to 1,913 yes votes. A judge must receive 50% of the vote plus one vote in the two counties combined.
In 2018, 4th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff endured a similar situation. PAC spokesperson Rose M. Harriet, a counselor for the Counseling and Play Therapy Center in Buffalo, led another PAC two years ago encouraging voters to oust Cundiff from the bench. While Johnson County voters voted not to retain both Cundiff and Edelman, Sheridan County voters overpowered the small county with its votes in favor of retaining the two in 2018.
Going into the election, Wyoming State Bar poll results pegged Edelman for a low chance at retention. Out of 118 attorneys responding to the poll question of whether they support retention, Edelman ranked lowest in the state for retention favor at 51% out of 100 responses.
Only six judges in total have not been retained in Wyoming's history dating back to 1974. Out of six, two of those judges came from the 4th Judicial District — voters did not retain 4th Judicial District Court Judge John P. Isley in 1974 and 4th Judicial District Court Judge James N. Wolfe in 1992.
By a narrow margin of 1,212 votes, Edelman keeps his bench seat. He did not respond to a request for comment by press time Wednesday morning.
